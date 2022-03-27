Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, March 27, 2022

Linda Camarillo

Linda Camarillo, 70, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Earlene Howard Hospice House in Springdale.

She was born Aug. 22, 1951, in McAllen, Texas, to Silverio Caro and Consuela Guerra Caro.

She married Manuel A. Camarillo on Oct. 6, 1975. She was a home maker and a faithful woman of God, attending the Casa De La Alfarero Church (Potter House) in Siloam Springs, where she loved to sing. She also loved working in her flower garden.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Silverio G. Camarillo and Patrick Camarillo, both of Siloam Springs; one daughter, Linda Dauna Camarillo of Siloam Springs; five brothers; three sisters; 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel with pastor David Garcia officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Camarillo, de 70 años, de Siloam Springs, Arkansas, falleció el viernes 18 de marzo de 2022 en Earlene Howard Hospice House en Springdale.

Linda nació el 22 de agosto de 1951 en McAllen, Texas. Era hija de Silverio Caro y Consuela Guerra Caro. Se casó con Manuel A Camarillo el 6 de octubre de 1975. Linda era ama de casa. Ella era una fiel mujer de Dios, asistía a la Iglesia Casa De La Alfarero (Potter House) en Siloam Springs, donde le encantaba cantar. También le encantaba trabajar en su jardín de flores.

Le sobreviven su esposo, Manuel A Caramillo; dos hijos, Silverio G Camarillo y Patrick Camarillo, ambos de Siloam Springs; una hija, Linda Dauna Camarillo de Siloam Springs; cinco hermanos; tres hermanas; catorce nietos y 4 bisnietos.

El velorio se llevará a cabo en Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home el jueves 24 de marzo de 2022 de 5:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.

El funeral será en la Capilla Backstrom-Pyeatte el viernes 25 de marzo de 2022 a las 10:00 a. m. El pastor David García oficiará el servicio. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio de Oak Hill.

Los arreglos fueron confiados a Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home de Siloam Springs, AR.

Roy Eugene Hammers

Roy Eugene Hammers died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Meadowview Healthcare & Rehab in Huntsville, Ark.

He was born June 8, 1954, to Wilbert and Billie Jo Hammers in Branson, Mo.

He honorably retired from the United States Army. After his retirement, he would enjoy fishing, playing card games, and was an avid collector of many things.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Louellen Galvan; and brother, Jerry Hammers.

He is survived by his brother, Daniel Hammers and wife, Barbara of Bentonville, Ark..; sister, Gwen Howe and husband, Ed of Westville, Okla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones.

A private burial will be held in Bell Cemetery of Watts, Okla.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.