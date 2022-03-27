Pearson runs in Austin, Texas

Photo by Debanny Cerda John Brown's Allika Pearson competes in the 10,000-meter run at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays inside Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field on March 24 in Austin, Texas. Pearson finished sixth with a time of 36 minutes, 11.59 seconds.

Photo by Debanny Cerda John Brown's Allika Pearson competes in the 10,000-meter run at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays inside Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field on March 24 in Austin, Texas. Pearson finished sixth with a time of 36 minutes, 11.59 seconds.

Photo by Debanny Cerda John Brown's Allika Pearson competes in the 10,000-meter run at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays inside Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field on March 24 in Austin, Texas. Pearson finished sixth with a time of 36 minutes, 11.59 seconds.