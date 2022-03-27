Siloam Springs’ sales receipts up in February

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 17 percent, or $148,731 in compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1.0 million last month, compared to $873,934 in February of 2021, according to the March issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in December.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 2.7 percent, or $11,530 last month, from $419,807 in to $431,337 in February of 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 10 percent to $370,362

• Eureka Springs up 25 percent or $54,284.

• Fayetteville up 12 percent or $577,369.

• Gentry up 21 percent or $26,243.

• Lincoln up 54 percent or $32,204.

• Rogers up 14 percent or $650,797

• Springdale up 22 percent or $689,397.