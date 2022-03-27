Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs’ sales receipts up in February

by Marc Hayot | March 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 17 percent, or $148,731 in compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1.0 million last month, compared to $873,934 in February of 2021, according to the March issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in December.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 2.7 percent, or $11,530 last month, from $419,807 in to $431,337 in February of 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 10 percent to $370,362

• Eureka Springs up 25 percent or $54,284.

• Fayetteville up 12 percent or $577,369.

• Gentry up 21 percent or $26,243.

• Lincoln up 54 percent or $32,204.

• Rogers up 14 percent or $650,797

• Springdale up 22 percent or $689,397.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs’ sales receipts up in February

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT