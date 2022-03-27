SSHS baseball blanks Salem

The Siloam Springs baseball team picked up a 10-0 victory over Salem on Friday night in the opening round of the Ozarks Baseball Classic at Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison.

The Panthers scored in every inning of the game, which was called after four innings.

Siloam Springs scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the first and five in the fourth.

The Panthers took the lead in the top of the first when Christian Ledeker led off with a double, stole third base and scored on a groundout by Wyatt Pennington.

Jacob Gilbert reached on a two-out error later in the first inning and scored on an RBI double by Ryder Winfrey for a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers made it 4-0 with two more runs in the second.

Jackson still reached on a one-out single and scored on a two-run home run by Ledeker.

Siloam Springs made it 5-0 in the third when Nolan Wills walked, stole second base, moved to third on an error and scored on Lucas Junkermann's RBI single.

The Panthers scored five more runs in the fourth. Ledeker singled to open the inning, moved to second on a balk, stole third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pennington.

JP Wills and Gilbert were both hit by pitches and Winfrey doubled to make it 8-0.

After a Junkermann walk, Nick Driscoll doubled to score two more runs as the Panthers went ahead 10-0.

Ledeker finished with three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Winfrey had two hits and two RBIs and a run scored.

Nolan Wills, Junkermann, Driscoll and Still also had base hits as the Panthers finished the game with nine hits.

Driscoll had two RBIs, while Junkermann and JP Wills each had RBIs. Nolan Wills, Junkermann, Still, Landon Fain and Tanner Kear all scored runs.

Spencer Stephenson got the win on the mound with three shutout innings of work with seven strikeouts, two walks and two hits.

Stephenson struck out the last five batters he faced.

Ledeker pitched the final inning with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Panthers were scheduled to return to action with two games on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs returns to 5A-West Conference action on Tuesday at Alma.