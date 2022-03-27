Stephens garners All-America honorable mention honors

John Brown University junior Tarrah Stephens has been selected to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-America honorable mention team, the organization announced Monday, March 21.

A former two-time All-Sooner Athletic second team selection and the 2019-20 SAC Freshman of the Year, Stephens appears for the first time on the WBCA's list of top NAIA talent.

The Wyandotte, Okla., native led the Golden Eagles to a 16-16 overall record this season, and on the way averaged 16.9 points and 6.4 rebounds a night. Stephens also produced nearly a block a game and 1.7 steals along with 1.2 assists over 29 games played.

Stephens finished 46 percent from the floor (185-of-405) and pulled down a team-best 142 defensive rebounds.

Scoring at least 20 points on seven occasions this season, Stephens flirted with the program's single-game scoring record with a 39-point outburst against Evangel (Mo.) early in the season. Deep in the conference schedule, she made sure to surpass that effort with a 45-point performance in John Brown's overtime win at Oklahoma Panhandle State -- earning her the league's Player of the Week honors.