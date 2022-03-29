Pearson shines in Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas -- For the second time this outdoor track and field season, John Brown University senior Allika Pearson hit an NAIA A standard mark, this time in the 10,000-meter event on Thursday as part of the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field.

Easily clearing the NAIA's A standard of 37 minutes, 30 seconds in the 10,000-meter run, Pearson finished with a time of 36:11.59 to finish sixth in the 11-athlete field. The two-time NAIA All-American's time not only bested four NCAA I compeititors in the event, but stands as the fastest 10,000 meter time this season in the NAIA.

Golden Eagle freshman Andrew Morton also competed in the famed Texas Relays, taking 90th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.12 seconds.

John Brown returns to action this weekend in the Friends (Kan.) Spring Open, scheduled for April 1-2 at Adair Austin Stadium in Wichita, Kan.