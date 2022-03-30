An evening out

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Melissa Fincher (left), business security consultant for Cox Business; Toni Luetjen, marketing director for Landers Toyota NWA; Christina Roberts, licensed agent for U.S. Health Advisors and Beverly K Puckett, owner of BKP Memories, gathered around for a photo at Benton County Business After Dark on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Resort in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Melissa Fincher (left), business security consultant for Cox Business; Toni Luetjen, marketing director for Landers Toyota NWA; Christina Roberts, licensed agent for U.S. Health Advisors and Beverly K Puckett, owner of BKP Memories, gathered around for a photo at Benton County Business After Dark on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Resort in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Melissa Fincher (left), business security consultant for Cox Business; Toni Luetjen, marketing director for Landers Toyota NWA; Christina Roberts, licensed agent for U.S. Health Advisors and Beverly K Puckett, owner of BKP Memories, gathered around for a photo at Benton County Business After Dark on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Resort in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Patti Eiland displays the door prizes she won at Benton County Business After Dark which was held on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Resort in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Eiland won a gift box from Arvest Bank and caramel popcorn.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Patti Eiland displays the door prizes she won at Benton County Business After Dark which was held on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Resort in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Eiland won a gift box from Arvest Bank and caramel popcorn.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Patti Eiland displays the door prizes she won at Benton County Business After Dark which was held on Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Resort in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Eiland won a gift box from Arvest Bank and caramel popcorn.