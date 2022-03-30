Benton County Election Commission gives OK to voting sites

ROGERS -- Benton County's Election Commission on Friday approved early voting sites for the May 24 preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial and school board elections.

There will be 13 early voting sites, including county clerk locations in Rogers and Siloam Springs, the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building in downtown Bentonville and the Election Commission office in Rogers.

Benton County has 173,780 registered voters, said Dana Caler, county clerk's office elections administrator/voter supervisor.

April 25 is the last day to register to vote for the May primary. Caler said she expects a turnout of 15% of the county's registered voters for the May 24 elections. Early voting starts on May 9.

Also approved at the meeting were the 32 election day voting locations for the May 24 elections.

Kimberly Dennison, election coordinator, said training poll workers is ongoing and scheduling people for duty hasn't started yet.

Poll worker training started March 12 and will go until April 25. Dennison has 320 poll workers.

Dennison said she still needs poll workers who are bilingual. Workers are paid $11 an hour, she said.

The training room where Friday's meeting was held was set up to train with the new electronic poll books that will be used for the first time at early voting. There are 175 poll books. The cost was $250,000, Dennison said.

The three-person Election Commission also proofed ballots for the election.