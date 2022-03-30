Herald-Leader obituaries for March 30, 2022

Nathan Church

Nathan Church, 93, formerly of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Peachtree Village Living Care of Farmington, Ark.

He was born July 3, 1928 in Garden City, Okla., to Rev. Jonathan George Church and Rosa Jane Miller-Church.

He served honorably for the United States Army during 1945-1948.

He married Oneta Davis Church on Aug. 19, 1950.

He enjoyed to crochet and loved sharing God's word and having Bible studies.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Steve Church; and seven brothers, Peter Church, Luke Church, John Church, Bill Church, Paul Church, Mark Church, and Joel Church.

He is survived by three sons, Mervin Church and wife, Elaine of Siloam Springs; Stanley Church and wife, Carolyn of Siloam Springs; and Mitch Church and wife, Carolyn of Fayetteville, Ark.; brother, Faith Church and wife, Martha of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Phelps officiating. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery with military honors.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Bonnie Dilbeck

Bonnie Dilbeck was born July 23, 1947, in Colcord, Oklahoma to Roy and Mae (Johnston) Ahrens, she was one of 12 children.

She passed away on March 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Bonnie was a resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She owned GiGi's Drive In. Everyone loved Bonnie's cheeseburgers and frozen yogurt. Bonnie was also a bus driver for Siloam Springs School District for 30 years and worked in the cafeteria where she later retired. She was very proud to have drove her school bus. She left an impact on many children and their families that reside in Siloam Springs with her kindness to them. She loved all "her" kids. When she wasn't driving her school bus or cooking, she spent time with her family, crocheting or quilting.

Bonnie is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Larry Dennis, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

She is survived by her husband Henry Dilbeck of the home; 3 daughters and one son, Carolyn Warder and husband Charles of Siloam Springs, Sandy Powell and husband BJ of Fayetteville, Charles (Leroy) Slaughter and wife Stacy of Weddington, and Lisa Norton and husband Bobby of Siloam Springs; 3 stepchildren, Kris Dilbeck, Amber Crocker and Paul Dilbeck; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters and 4 brothers along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00am. Burial will be conducted at the Martin Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR. Please visit www.Backstrom-pyeatte.com to sign the online guestbook.

James Laning Durnal

James Laning Durnal, 92, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at The Maples in Har-Ber Meadows in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Siloam Springs, to Donald J. Durnal and Marie Hayes Durnal.

He married Mardell Lalman on Sept. 25, 1950, in Huntsville Ark.

He worked for the Dixie Dairy, the B&L Gas Station and for many years at Webb Wheel before his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved animals and enjoyed doing anything outdoors, including traveling and camping.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs. He served with honor in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife.

He is survived by two sons, Clay Allen Durnal and wife Jill of White Rock, N.M., and Randy Durnal and wife Nancy of Fort Scott, Kan.; one daughter, Mary Alice Strickland and husband Stanley of West Fork, Ark.; two brothers, Harvey Gene Durnal of Portland, Ore., and Dwayne Durnal and wife Lualice of Broken Arrow, Okla.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, along with many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022.

A Graveside service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 with Pastor Jeremy DeGroot will officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Arkansas Game and Fish commission, 2 Natural Resources Dr, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205 or to the Washington Regional Hospice, 325 E Longview St, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Sioam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Theresa Hollenback

Theresa Ann Hollenback, 56, of Kansas, Okla., died March 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla.

She was born Sept. 6, 1965 to Edwin Postoak and Rosella "Janey" Morrison in Siloam Springs, Ark. She has lived in the Kansas, Okla., community all her life. She loved to travel and spending time with her grandbabies.

She is preceded by her husbands, Mark Rogers and Larry Hollenback, her parents, her grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.

She is survived by three sons, Matt Rogers and wife Tracie, Aaron Rogers and Brandon Rogers, all of of Kansas, Okla.; one daughter, Casey Tucker and husband Waylon of Rockyford, Okla.; one sister, Edwina Goos and husband Danny of Moody, Okla.; 12 grandchildren and one niece and two nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. No service to follow.

