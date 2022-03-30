OPINION: Off the deep end

Years ago, Tammy and I visited her brother and his wife on Grand Cayman in the Caribbean. The weather was warm, the food was delectable and the scenery was beautiful. It was the perfect place for a vacation and we enjoyed nearly every minute of it.

My brother-in-law owned a charter boat and we frequently went out into the shallow bay that lies on the northwest side of the island. I got to play first mate, although my seamanship skills weren't very impressive. In fact, I might as well have been named "Gilligan" for all the good my skills did me. "Starboard side," Tony would call out. "What's a starboard?" I would respond.

Still, we had a good time. We visited a place called "Starfish Point," where dozens of starfish could be found in a shallow area close to a beach. And we snorkeled close to the reef on the north side of the bay, literally surrounded by hundreds of dazzlingly colorful tropical fish. It was like swimming in an aquarium.

One day we went to a shallow area called "Stingray City," where people can feed, touch and interact with stingrays. My brother-in-law backed the boat toward the shallows, looking for a place to stop and have "Gilligan" jump in and set the anchor. The water was crystal clear and didn't look particularly deep.

"Jump in and set the anchor," Tony said. "Looks about three feet here."

"Aye, Aye, Captain," I said. And I jumped off the stern -- that's the back end of the boat -- with the anchor in my hands.

It was fifteen feet.

What happened next seemed like an eternity, although it was only seconds. I went to the bottom with the anchor, let go and came to the surface. In the time it took me to come back up, the charter boat had drifted away and was still drifting away. Chasing it was out of the question, considering my swimming skills. Fortuitously, a crew member of a charter ferry that was anchored nearby saw my predicament and threw a life ring close enough for me to grab. Then he dove in and hauled me over to the ferry, where its passengers applauded his heroic effort and laughed at the poor yokel from Arkansas (I had a cap with a Razorback on it).

More times in my life than I can count, I have jumped into situations and circumstances before thoughtful analysis, and have found myself "in over my head." (This happens a lot on social media, I might add.) And I have discovered that the old adage about "looking before you leap" is actually pretty good advice. Over time, I have learned to keep my mouth shut and not act impulsively without weighing the cost of what I'm thinking about saying or doing. That strategy doesn't solve all my problems but it does result in fewer conflicts in my life. And I'm definitely at that stage in life where I like to avoid conflicts.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.