Panthers take tournament title in Harrison

The Siloam Springs baseball team enjoyed the back end of its spring break.

The Panthers won three straight games on Friday and Saturday, including a 6-4 victory over Mountain Home in the championship game of the Ozarks Baseball Classic at Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison.

"Amazing pitching, hitting and fielding performance," said Siloam Springs coach Alan Hardcastle. "It's great to see baseball played at a high level! It's great to see the team step up and come together as a team. This tournament was just what the team needed."

Siloam Springs also beat Salem 10-0 in four innings on Friday and then defeated Bergman 6-3 earlier on Saturday to reach the finals against the Bombers, who had just swept the Panthers 12-2 and 8-1 in conference play on March 15.

Overall, Siloam Springs (5-7) extended its winning streak to four games heading into Tuesday's 5A-West Conference games at Alma.

Against Mountain Home in the championship, Siloam Springs scored a run in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead and then added two in the third and one more in the fourth for a 4-0 advantage.

Mountain Home scored three in the top of the fifth, but the Panthers answered with single runs in the fifth and sixth to take a 6-3 lead. The Bombers scored a run in the seventh to set the final score.

"The team had a totally different attitude against Mountain Home," Hardcastle said. "The team was not going to lose this game. They just had that look about them and were locked in from the beginning."

Wyatt Pennington (2-0) pitched four shutout innings with six strikeouts against the Bombers and got the win. He also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate.

"Pennington dominated on the mound," Hardcastle said.

J.P. Wills also had two hits and two RBIs, while Jacob Gilbert had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.

Tanner Kear scored two runs, while Christian Ledeker, Ryder Winfrey and Nolan Wills each scored runs.

Winfrey pitched the fifth and sixth innings and gave up three runs before giving way to Ledeker in the seventh.

Ledeker got out of a bases loaded jam with two strikeouts to pick up the save.

Earlier in the day against Bergman the Panthers trailed 3-1 going into the fifth inning when they scored two runs to tie the game 3-3. Siloam Springs scored three more runs in the sixth to take a 6-3 lead.

Lucas Junkermann picked up the win in relief of Jacob Gilbert, who pitched the first four innings.

Winfrey pitched the seventh for the save.

Six Panthers all had one hit against Bergman: Ledeker, Gilbert, Winfrey, Nolan Wills, Nick Driscoll and Still.

Ledeker had two runs scored and an RBI, while Driscoll and Nolan Wills each scored a run and drove in one. Gilbert and Kear each scored runs, while J.P. Wills and Still each had RBIs.

"We were definitely a little sluggish from the start but finished like true winners do," Hardcastle said.

The Panthers were scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Alma. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Prairie Grove at 5 p.m. Thursday.