Senior Center Menu

April 1
F – Cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, French fries, baked beans, fruit
April 4-8
M – Orange chicken, fried rice, sautéed veggies, egg roll, mandarin orange cake
T – Pork carnitas, refried beans, rice, tortilla, chef's choice dessert
W – Manicotti w/meat sauce, California blend veggies, garlic bread, fresh orange wedges
TH – Chicken tenders w/gravy, fried okra, corn, roll
F – Italian beef sandwich, ranch beans, peaches, sorbet
April 11-15
M – Chicken & dumplings, collard greens, black-eyed peas, banana pudding
T – Meatloaf, potatoes w/gravy, Capri veggies, roll, cherry cheesecake
W – Italian chicken bake, glazed carrots, tossed salad w/dressing, fruit cocktail
TH – Pork fritter w/plum sauce, scalloped potatoes, spinach bake, cornbread
F – Ham, au gratin potato casserole, mixed veggies, roll, sugar cookie
April 18-22
M – Spaghetti w/meatballs, green beans, seasoned corn, garlic bread
T – Breaded chicken on a bun w/lettuce & tomato, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, grapes
W – Ham and beans, potato & onions, seasoned greens, cornbread, apple pie
TH- Chicken salad scoop on croissant, broccoli salad, potato chips, fruit
F – Salisbury steak w/potatoes & gravy, broccoli & cheese, carrot cake
April 25-29
M – Dijon crusted pork loin, mac & cheese, peas & carrots, roll
T – Chicken fried chicken, potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, coconut cream dessert
W – Beef enchiladas, black beans, Mexican rice, brownie
TH – Chicken bacon wrap w/honey mustard, garden pasta salad, potato chips, fruit
F – Beef stroganoff over noodles, sugar snap peas, garlic bread, fruited Jell-o