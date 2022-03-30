Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Center Menu

Today at 5:21 a.m.

April 1

F – Cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, French fries, baked beans, fruit

April 4-8

M – Orange chicken, fried rice, sautéed veggies, egg roll, mandarin orange cake

T – Pork carnitas, refried beans, rice, tortilla, chef's choice dessert

W – Manicotti w/meat sauce, California blend veggies, garlic bread, fresh orange wedges

TH – Chicken tenders w/gravy, fried okra, corn, roll

F – Italian beef sandwich, ranch beans, peaches, sorbet

April 11-15

M – Chicken & dumplings, collard greens, black-eyed peas, banana pudding

T – Meatloaf, potatoes w/gravy, Capri veggies, roll, cherry cheesecake

W – Italian chicken bake, glazed carrots, tossed salad w/dressing, fruit cocktail

TH – Pork fritter w/plum sauce, scalloped potatoes, spinach bake, cornbread

F – Ham, au gratin potato casserole, mixed veggies, roll, sugar cookie

April 18-22

M – Spaghetti w/meatballs, green beans, seasoned corn, garlic bread

T – Breaded chicken on a bun w/lettuce & tomato, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, grapes

W – Ham and beans, potato & onions, seasoned greens, cornbread, apple pie

TH- Chicken salad scoop on croissant, broccoli salad, potato chips, fruit

F – Salisbury steak w/potatoes & gravy, broccoli & cheese, carrot cake

April 25-29

M – Dijon crusted pork loin, mac & cheese, peas & carrots, roll

T – Chicken fried chicken, potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, coconut cream dessert

W – Beef enchiladas, black beans, Mexican rice, brownie

TH – Chicken bacon wrap w/honey mustard, garden pasta salad, potato chips, fruit

F – Beef stroganoff over noodles, sugar snap peas, garlic bread, fruited Jell-o

Print Headline: Senior Center Menu

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT