Siloam Springs Republican Women hear speakers

by From Staff Reports | Today at 5:26 a.m.
Photo submitted Pictured (from left) are Loyd McKenzie, Gayla Hendren-McKenzie (State Representative District 92), Siloam Springs Republican Women club member Christine Stanford and James Barnett at the SSRW meeting on March 21. McKenzie is running for State Senate District 35.

On Monday evening, March 21 Siloam Springs Republican women heard two candidates as well as Russ Anzalone, Benton County Election Commissioner, explaining the difference in a poll worker and a poll watcher and how to register for training. There are no voting precincts in Arkansas as anyone registered can vote anywhere there is a "VOTE HERE" sign. Utilizing many safeguards, Arkansas votes are counted and reported by 7:30 pm on Election Day, he said.

Tyler Dees, " A Conservative for Arkansas" is running for the Arkansas Senate. He emphasized the importance of his families help in deciding to run for public office. Currently the Director of Business Development for Simmons Foods and active at Sager Creek Community Church, his platform includes lowering spending and taxes; 100% Pro-Life; support of Law Enforcement & protection of the Second Amendment.

Jan Morgan of Hot Springs is running for U.S. Senate, the seat currently held by John Boozman. A former investigative journalist and second amendment advocate, she said the poles were very close. She said she has worked tirelessly, without pay, in Little Rock to pass conservative legislation with good success. She compared Boozman's voting record with Tom Cotton's to expose how much Boozman voted with the Democrats.

Other guests included young ladies representing Counteract USA and Young Women for America who announced Charlie Kirk's "Educate Don't Mandate" tour on Wednesday, March 30 at the University of Arkansas. Tickets are free but registration required at Educate Don't Mandate Tour - Turning Point USA.

  photo  Photo submitted Lydia Paris, Abigail Thurstenson, Abigail DeJarnatt and Allie Paris of Counteract USA were at the Siloam Springs Republican Women's meeting on March 21 to announce Charlie Kirk's "Educate Don't Mandate" Tour at the University of Arkansas.
  

