Track program to host Panther Relays

The Siloam Springs varsity track program will host its annual home meet, the Panther Relays, on Thursday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

"We're looking forward to performing in front of our home crowd," said Siloam Springs head girls coach Sharon Jones, "and being able to get some extra kids into the races."

Field events are scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m., with the running events starting at 4 p.m.

Jones said she expects around 10 teams to participate in the meet.

"We should have a good mix of large and small schools there," she said.

It will be the Panthers' fourth competition of the outdoor season.

Siloam Springs competed at the Van Buren Running Festival on March 4, a competition that wa all running events.

On March 10, the Panthers finished seventh at the Springdale Schools Invitational at Springdale Har-Ber, highlighted by a first-place finish in the shot put by defending state champion Jace Sutulovich.

On March 17, the Panthers and Lady Panthers competed at Greenwood with good showins from both teams. The boys finished third overall, including first place wins in the shot put and discus by Sutulovich, while the Lady Panthers finished fourth in their best showing of the season.

"Our kids did really well at Greenwood," Jones said.

Other boys highlights from the Greenwood meet included Alexis Miranda taking third place in the discus, Marcus Molina third place in 400-meter dash and fourth in high jump, Danilo Pozo fourth in the 200-meter dash, Silas Tugwell fourth in the triple jump and Zach Jones in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Panthers 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams finisehd second, while the 4x200 was third.

On the girls side, Jeri Roy took second in the triple jump while Esther Norwood was third in the triple jump, third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the long jump. Oneida Batres placed third in the discus with Shayla Conley taking third in the 800-meter run and Jaclyn Weilnau fourth. Weilnau was third in the 1,600-meter run and Conley fourth in the event.

Roy was fourth in the pole vault, while Cora Dewey was fourth in the shot put.

The Lady Panthers 4x400-meter relay team finished third.