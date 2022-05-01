Arrests and citations

April 18
• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Karissa Carol Johnson, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.
• Taylor Annmarie Stephens, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joey Ramon Bradford, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Erick Suaste, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.
April 19
• Bobby Don Martin, 50, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with battery in the second degree.
• Christina Lynn Tucker, 42, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Matthew Wayne Morris, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Yolanda Roa, 33, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; domestic battering - third degree.
• Meggin Letha Landsberry, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
April 2o
• Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Octavio Ballesteros Jr, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Cirkeland Jay Millard, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Dewey Leon Coleman Jr, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Morgan Blake Granada, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
April 21
• Dakota Mason Smith, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Carlton Edwin Hammond, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
April 22
• Nathaniel Swinson, 34, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.
• Mary Lynn North-Gaines, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.
April 23
• John Paul Turner, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Davis Grant Fulmer, 36, arrested in connection with probation violation for larceny.