Arrests and citations

April 18

• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Karissa Carol Johnson, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.

• Taylor Annmarie Stephens, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joey Ramon Bradford, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Erick Suaste, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 19

• Bobby Don Martin, 50, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with battery in the second degree.

• Christina Lynn Tucker, 42, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Matthew Wayne Morris, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Yolanda Roa, 33, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; domestic battering - third degree.

• Meggin Letha Landsberry, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 2o

• Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Octavio Ballesteros Jr, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathan Cirkeland Jay Millard, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dewey Leon Coleman Jr, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Morgan Blake Granada, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 21

• Dakota Mason Smith, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Carlton Edwin Hammond, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 22

• Nathaniel Swinson, 34, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

• Mary Lynn North-Gaines, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.

April 23

• John Paul Turner, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Davis Grant Fulmer, 36, arrested in connection with probation violation for larceny.