Board to consider Fox Meadow permit

City directors will discuss Resolution 27-22 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for the Fox Meadow addition during Tuesday's city board meeting.

Pine Ridge Contracting, the applicant, is requesting to re-establish a preliminary plat for the Fox Tail Subdivision, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on April 13.

Originally, the proposal was approved by the city board in 2021 but had to be reestablished because the current proposal has a new lot configuration from the previous application, according to a staff report to the planning commission prepared by Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on March 16.

The proposal is situated on 3.94 acres at the 600 to 700 block of East Lake Drive and the lot can be used for either single-family or two-family, the report states.

Planning commissioners reviewed the preliminary plat application at the April 12 planning commission meeting, the report states. There were no comments from the public, and the planning commission recommended approval of the permit by a vote of 7-0, Rhoads' report to the city directors states.

City directors will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Board Goals Workshop minutes from the April 14 goal setting workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes from the April 19 meeting.

•.Contract for a janitorial service with CORVUS Janitorial Services in the amount of $192,809 for a three-year period.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 21500 Davidson Road.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 400 Highway 412 West.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 3000 to 4000 block of South Elam Street.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 800 block of East Central Street.

• Dedication of utility easements for 799 South Lincoln Street.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 2800 block of Waukesha Road.

• Dedication of utility easements for 209 and 215 West Tahlequah Street.

• Dedication of utility easements 305 East Tahlequah Street and 522 North Madison Street.

• Purchase of submersible mixers from JCI Industries Inc. in the amount of $106,619.

• Resolution 24-22 regarding a special use development permit for 130 Dogwood Place.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-10 concerning service extension fees on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-12 regarding the rezoning of the 2600 block of North Country Club Road and the 1900 block of Brashears Road from I-1 (Industrial) and R-2 (Residential medium) to C-2 (Roadway commercial) on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 25-22 concerning a significant development permit for 400 Highway 412 West for a Schlotzsky's.

• Resolution 26-22 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the 2500 block of South Waukesha Road.

Staff reports

• March financials.

• Administrator's report.