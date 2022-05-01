City hosts summer events at Chautauqua Amphitheater

Siloam Springs is bringing back summer events which will be held at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

This year the city is not billing it as a summer concert series but rather just a summer series. This is because along with a list of musicians, there will also be performances from the Siloam Springs Center for the Arts and a Hispanic Heritage Festival to be held in September, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden.

The Summer Events Series will begin May 21 and end Sept. 24, according to a schedule of performers emailed from the city.

All of the events are free, Hayden said. The performances are family-friendly and multi-generational and multicultural events that will add to the quality of life in Siloam Springs.

"We wanted something where grandparents and grand-kids and great-grand-kids can attend at no cost," Hayden said.

Chautauqua Amphitheater will also host the Siloam Springs Community Band on July 2 for the Independence Day Holiday weekend, the schedule states. There will not be any events scheduled on July 4, itself, Hayden said.

Heavy Metal band Tantric, which has 5,08,702 listeners on the streaming service Spotify, will perform with Paralandra on June 10 and NWA band will perform on August 20, the schedule states.

Siloam Springs native Traci Manos will headline with the Whiskey Outlaws on July 23, the schedule states.

One of the most unique events will be the Hispanic Heritage Festival. Hayden said she is currently looking for volunteers to serve on a committee to help bring the festival to life.

The events will be posted on discoversiloam.com as the events are built, Hayden said.

Events and dates are listed below:

• Bobby Degonia -- May 21.

• Seraph Brass -- May 24.

• Movies in the Park -- June 3.

• Paralandra/Tantric -- June 10.

• Siloam Springs Center for the Arts -- June 11.

• Siloam Springs Heritage Festival -- June 25.

• Siloam Springs Community Band -- July 2.

• Movies in the Park -- July 8.

• Honeyjack -- July 9.

• Traci Manos/Whiskey Outlaws -- July 23.

• Fresh Rain -- Aug. 6.

• Oreo Blue -- Aug. 20.

• Siloam Springs Center for the Arts --‚Sept. 10.

• Siloam Springs Center for the Arts (matinee) -- Sept. 11.

• Hispanic Heritage Festival -- Sept. 17.

• The Dirty Strings -- Sept. 24.