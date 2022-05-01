Four dead, several injured in Watts, Okla., wreck

A two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. on Thursday on U.S. Hwy 59 at Bakery Feed Miller Road in Watts, Okla., which led to four individuals being pronuounced dead at the scene and several others transported to multiple hospitals.

According to a press release from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop C, the cause of the accident is presently under investigation.

The first vehicle, which was a 2014 Ford 3500, was driven by a 34-year-old female from Westville, Okla., whose name was withheld by OHP pending identity confirmation, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

Other passengers pronounced dead at the scene include two juveniles, ages 13 and 11, of Westville, Okla.; and Larry Valentine, age 61, of Caney Hill, Ark., the release states. Valentine was the driver of the second vehicle, a 1991 Dodge Ram, the release states.

Asa Valentine, 25, of Lincoln, was a passenger in the second vehicle and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., and was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries, the release states.

Chad Murray, 37, of Westville, Okla., was airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital along with a juvenile, 14, also of Westville, Okla.

Murray was treated and released with head and internal injuries and the juvenile female was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries, the release states.

The vehicle's other passengers, juveniles ranging from ages 2 to 13 from Westville, Okla., were transported to hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale for multiple injuries, the release states.

The highway report says the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Matt Stilwell, Watts Police Chief, said the scene was not cleared until after midnight on Friday morning.

The Westville, Okla., School District posted the following message on its website following the accident: "Our Westville Community was hit with a tragedy today. A State Line Christian Academy van was involved in a head on collision in Watts this afternoon. Counselors and clergy will be available tomorrow (Friday) at school."

State Line Christian Academy is a faith-based organization in Westville, according to its Facebook page.

Savannah Stricklen, the aunt of two of the passengers in the first vehicle, did confirm the name of the driver of the first vehicle as Sara Murray.

Stricklen started a gofundme page for the Littlejohn and Murray families who were involved in the accident. Stricklen also said the van was on its way to Siloam Springs to have Mexican food.

As of Friday, the gofundme page had raised $1,500, she said. Funds will be used for the medical expenses of the Littlejohn and Murray families, Stricklen said.

OHP has not released any further details of the accident.