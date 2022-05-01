Lady Panthers shutout Greenwood

Siloam Springs 5, Greenwood 0

Jetta Broquard scored her second hat trick of the season and Siloam Springs eased past Greenwood for its 11th straight win on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Broquard scored the first goal of the match and Isabella Anglin and Halle Hernandez added first-half goals as the Lady Panthers took a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Broquard scored two more goals in the second half.

Up next

The Lady Panthers play at Van Buren on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season at Vilonia on Wednesday.