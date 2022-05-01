Sign in
Lady Panthers shutout Greenwood

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Clara Church possesses the ball against Greenwood on Tuesday inside Panther Stadium. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Bulldogs 5-0.

Siloam Springs 5, Greenwood 0

Jetta Broquard scored her second hat trick of the season and Siloam Springs eased past Greenwood for its 11th straight win on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Broquard scored the first goal of the match and Isabella Anglin and Halle Hernandez added first-half goals as the Lady Panthers took a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Broquard scored two more goals in the second half.

Up next

The Lady Panthers play at Van Buren on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season at Vilonia on Wednesday.

