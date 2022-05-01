Obituaries for Siloam Sunday — May 1, 2022

Richard "Rich" Michael Honn

Richard Michael Honn, 49, died April 27, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born May 1, 1972, in Tulsa, Okla., to Rickie and Beverly (Mason) Honn.

He attended Union High School in Tulsa and graduated from Tulsa Community College with a degree in business.

He was the owner and operator of Southpaws Auto Sales for several years. He loved collecting Corvettes and attending sporting events for all his children.

He was preceded in death by his mom.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Fangmeier of the home; daughter, Christine Honn of Fayetteville, Ark.; sons, Ryan and Kyle Honn of the home; father, Rickie Honn and wife Pam of Tulsa, Okla.; grandmother, Betty Mason of Owasso, Okla.; sister, Kim Doran and husband Sean of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several other relatives.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Siloam Springs, with Father Salvador officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Elba Luz Santos

Elba Luz Santos, 76, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Sept. 10, 1945 in Puerto Cortez, Honduras to Victor Rivera Santos and Maria De Jesus Ortiz.

She enjoyed watching Korean Soap Operas and playing Christian Gospel songs. Most of all, she cherished her time spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her eight children, Reina Deleon; Luis Deleon and wife, Lucrecia; Patricia Deleon; Iris Corrales; Aleida Tejeda and husband, Nicolas; Elaine Hopkins and husband, James; Jill Caceres and husband, Claudio; and Juliana Deleon; five siblings; 23 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with pastor Johnny Rodriguez officiating the service.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.