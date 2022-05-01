Panthers avenge earlier draw; crush Bulldogs

Siloam Springs 4, Greenwood 0

Siloam Springs scored all four goals in the first 20 minutes of the first half in a victory over Greenwood on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers also avenged a 1-1 draw to the Bulldogs at Smith-Robinson Stadium on March 29.

Anthony Sandoval put the Panthers on the board with a goal in the eighth minute with the assist going to Gadiel Aguirre.

Ben Stratman assisted on an Erk Gomez goal in the 11th minute, and Ivan Sandoval assisted on a Stratman goal in the 15th minute.

Ronny Ramirez assisted to Edwin Batres in the 20th minute for the game's final score.

The Panthers recorded their 11th shutout of the season.

Up next

Siloam Springs plays at defending state champion Van Buren on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season at Vilonia on Wednesday.