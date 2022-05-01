Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School held its annual Scholarship Night on Thursday, April 28, at the Panther Activity Center. The school announced 523 awards for 190 students, according to Amber Carter, scholarship director. Total amounts of scholarship and college aid was $2,042,743.00. Carter said five students received the Arkansas Governor's Distinguished award, which is $40,000 over four years. These students scored either a composite or superscore of 32 on their ACT: Bryson Yeager, Hunter Talley, Kami Hulbert, Liam Scott and Logan Sharp, she said.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]