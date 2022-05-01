Siloam Springs Regional Hospital celebrates 10-year anniversary

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital celebrated its 10th anniversary with a short ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Employees of the SSRH, Northwest Health and members of the Siloam Springs community attended the event, which was held in a large tent in the hospital's parking lot.

Chris York, Market CEO of Northwest Health, welcomed the attendees and spoke of the hospital's history before looking to the future.

"We're even more excited about what is yet to come," York said.

York then welcomed Chris Blair, new SSRH chief administative officer, who joined the hospital in mid-April, after serving in multiple leadership roles from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Blair said he was in his third week of work in Siloam Springs and was grateful to relocate from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

"We knew right away that Siloam Springs was a special place," Blair said. "It just feels like home."

Blair said Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is commited to delivering high quality, world class care to Siloam Springs.

"We're here to serve," he said.

York also recognized Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer for SSRH, for her role as an ambassador for the hospital.

The ceremony concluded with Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation delivering and reading a proclamation, recognizing the 10-year anniversary of the hospital opening its doors.

The hospital opened for business on April 28, 2012 at its currently location at 603 N. Progress Ave., and began transfering patients from Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital later that day.

The hospital itself is more than 100 years old as it began in a city hall building in 1916

In 1950, area businesses and residents worked together to raise funds and build a hospital where the Siloam Springs Library now stands, according to a Healthy Living article in the Herald-Leader on April 27.

The hospital stayed at that location for more than 60 years before moving to Progress Avenue, the article states.

Construction on SSRH began in early 2011. The $40-million project included private patient rooms, expanded obstetrics and emergency departments, larger operating rooms, as well as advanced medical equipment, like a 64-slice CT scan and in-house MRI, the article states.