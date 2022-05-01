SSHS girls clinch conference title

Jetta Broquard scored four goals and Faith Ellis had three assists as the Siloam Springs girls soccer team clinched the 5A-West Conference championship with a 6-0 win at Russellville on Friday night at Cyclone Stadium.

It was the Lady Panthers' 12th straight win. Russellville dropped to 13-4 and 9-3 in league play.

Ariella Vogus got the Lady Panthers (15-3, 12-0) on the board with a goal off of a Clara Church cornerkick with 14 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half.

Broquard scored her first goal with 3:49 left in the first half off an Ellis throw-in.

Halle Hernandez scored on a penalty kick with 36:00 left in the second half for a 3-0 lead.

Broquard and Ellis connected again for two more goals. Another throw-in for Ellis found Broquard for a goal with 34:40 left. Another Ellis assist to Broquard made it 5-0 with 32:08 left.

Broquad's final goal -- her 27th of the season -- came with 28:11 left off an assist by Ellen Slater.

Boys

Russellville 4, Siloam Springs 1

Russellville scored three first half goals on its way to defeating the Panthers 4-1 on Friday night.

The Cyclones (16-1, 11-1) avenged an earlier 1-0 loss to Siloam Springs on April 1.

Siloam Springs (11-3-4, 8-2-2) scored on a penalty kick by Edwin Batres in the second half for the Panthers' only goal.