Sweep eliminates Panthers from postseason contention

The Siloam Springs baseball team was eliminated from postseason contention Tuesday with a doubleheader loss to Van Buren at James Butts Baseball Park.

The Panthers lost 9-4 in Game 1 before falling 16-1 in Game 2 and fell to 3-9 in 5A-West Conference play with two games remaining. Siloam Springs likely needed to sweep its last two conference series to have a shot at postseason play.

After falling behind 3-0 in Game 1 to the defending state champion Pointers, Siloam Springs rallied to tie the game 3-3 with a run in the second and two in teh third.

Van Buren scored two in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead and Siloam Springs responded with a run in the bottom half to trail 5-4 entering the seventh inning.

Van Buren (21-4, 11-1) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to ice the game.

Van Buren's Connor Brady had three hits and scored a run, while Malachi Henry had a run, hit and three RBIs. Devin Gattis had two hits, a run and RBI, while Breckin Waters scored three runs and had a hit.

Siloam Springs had 12 hits, including two hits each from Christian Ledeker, Wyatt Pennington, Jacob Gilbert, Ryder Winfrey and Nolan Wills. Ledeker, Gilbert and Wills each scored runs.

JP Wills had a hit and two RBIs, while Lucas Junkermann had a hit and RBI.

Eli Gilreath went the distance for the victory for the Pointers.

Gilbert pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Panthers, while Ledeker and Ryder Winfrey combined to work the final 1 2/3 innings.

Van Buren 16, Siloam Springs 1

Van Buren scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to finish off the Panthers in Game 2.

The Pointers scored four in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 7-0 lead.

Siloam Springs scored its run in the bottom of the sixth.

Van Buren had 16 hits, led by three hits, two runs and three RBIs from Brady and three hits, two runs and two RBIs from

Hayden Hurst had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Joshua Nowotny hit a home run for the Pointers.

Christian Ledeker had two hits and scored the Panthers' lone run. Wyatt Pennington, Gilbert and Junkermann had hits for Siloam Springs. Gilbert had the Panthers' only RBI.

Gattis went the distance on the mound for Van Buren.

Pennington worked 4 2/3 innings for the Panthers, while Winfrey, Junkermann, Nick Driscoll and Andrew Elkins all worked on the mound.

Rogers Heritage 14, Siloam Springs 0

The Panthers dropped to 11-15 overall with a five-inning shutout loss at Rogers Heritage on Thursday.

Heritage scored in all four turns at-bat, scoring one run in the first, three in the second, eight in the third and two in the fourth.

Siloam Springs was held to just two hits, one each by Wyatt Pennington and JP Wills.

Up next

The Panthers are scheduled to wrap up the regular season Tuesday at Vilonia.