Van Buren sweeps SSHS in softball twinbill

The Siloam Springs softball team dropped both games of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader to Van Buren on Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Softball Park.

The Lady Panthers lost Game 1 by a score of 11-2 before falling in the nightcap 12-3.

Van Buren scored five runs in the first inning in Game 1 before adding three in the fourth and one in the fifth to go up 9-0.

The Lady Panthers (5-20, 1-11) scored a run in the sixth when Aspeyn Downing was hit by a pitch, moved to second on Morgan Williamson's single and scored on Kayleigh Castaneda's single.

Van Buren added two more runs in the seventh to go up 11-1.

Siloam Springs freshman Kaidence Prendergast hit a solo home run -- her seventh home run of the season -- in the bottom of the seventh to set the final score.

Riley Lowrey led Van Buren with four hits and three RBIs, while Tessa Leonard had two hits and three RBIs, Jocelyn Parga three hits and an RBI and Maddie Mills and Ashlyn Michael each with two hits.

Ember Caldwell got the win in the circle for Van Buren (17-5, 10-2).

Prendergast and Aveary Speed each had two hits for Siloam Springs, while Hannah Mather, Williamson and Castaneda each had one hit.

Josie Samarin took the loss for Siloam Springs.

Van Buren 12, Siloam Springs 3

Van Buren scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to blow open a close game and take the Game 2 victory.

Van Buren led 1-0 after the first inning, but the Lady Panthers tied the game in the second 1-1.

Van Buren scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to go up 3-1 and led 6-1 after scoring three runs in the fifth.

Siloam Springs got a run back in the fifth, but the Lady Pointers scored five runs in the sixth to go up 11-2.

Siloam Springs scored a run in the sixth and Van Buren added another in the seventh.

Lowrey and Leonard each had two hits and four RBIs apiece to lead Van Buren. Leonard hit a home run. Caldwell picked up the win in Game 2.

Mather, Aubree Dry and Hilarie Buffington each had two hits for Siloam Springs, while Prendergast, Downing, Speed and Williamson all had one hit each for Siloam Springs.

Mather, Prendergast and Speed all scored runs for the Lady Panthers, wihle Dry, Samarin and Downing all had RBIs.

Mather took the loss for Siloam Springs in Game 2.

Up next

Siloam Springs is set to wrap up its regular season on Tuesday at Vilonia.