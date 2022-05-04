Bennett celebrates 40 years with city

Dale Bennett, a water treatment plant operator, celebrated 40 years with the city of Siloam Springs.

Bennett officially started with the city on April 14, 1982, as a water treatment plant operator, he said. Bennett was honored for his length of service with a plaque from Mayor Judy Nation during the city board meeting on April 19.

Despite his start in 1982, Bennett said he did work for the city as a kid in a summer program called CEDA.

As a part of the program, Bennett worked at the middle school watering trees one summer. The next he worked in the sanitation department and the following summer he worked in the water department.

Before he started working for the city, Bennett said he worked with Delco Manufacturing, a company that makes steam cleaners.

Bennett was part of the water department for five years before he was transferred to the wastewater department following the construction of the new water treatment plant, he said.

As a part of the sewer department, Bennett ran the belt press and made sure the plant was operating smoothly, he said. Bennett also did some distribution work for the city and smoke tests in sewer lines to detect leaks, he said.

In 2005, Bennett returned to the water department as a water treatment operator. His day-to-day tasks involve keeping up with the towers to make sure the chemicals are running right. He also undertakes maintenance of the water treatment plant, Bennett said.

"(There is) a lot of data you have to monitor," Bennett said.

Bennett said the city has been very good to him and will continue to work with the city as long as his health allows him.

When Bennett is away from work he enjoys motorcycle riding as well as fishing, he said. Another reason for his longevity has to do with his uncle, who worked for 35 years in the public works department, he said.

Bennett said he wanted to beat his uncle's work record, which he did in 2017. He also witnessed the retirement of several superintendents, Bennett said.

The superintendents include Dennis Daniels, JD Daniels, who was replaced by David Cameron approximately in 1999 and 2000, according to City Communication Manager Holland Hayden, and Tom Meyers from the wastewater department, who retired in 2020.

"It has been my privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Siloam," Bennett said.