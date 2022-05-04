Helping with food insecurities

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Vice Mayor Reid Carroll (left) reads a proclamation Tuesday designating May 14 as National Association of Letter Carrier and Rural Carriers "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive Day. The Stamp Out Hunger campaign is held on the second Saturdays of the months of May and November. Letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable items between May 9-14, said Stamp Out Hunger Coordinator Elaine Carr. Anyone wishing to donate may leave non-perishable goods in or by their mailboxes or drop them off at the post office, Carr said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

