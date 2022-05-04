Herald-Leader obituaries for May 4, 2022

William Odle

William "Dub" Marvin Odle, 95, of Tulsa, Okla., died April 27, 2022.

He was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Locust Grove, Okla., to Clyde Odle and Leona Burgess Odle.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; three brothers, Clarence, Ervin, and Tommy; and one sister, Patricia.

He is survived by his daughters, Tonia Cheely and husband Richard, and Joanna Odle and husband Jerry; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two brothers, JP and John Odle; one sister, Jane Judkins; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., with a graveside service immediately following at 2 p.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Tammy Patton

Tammy Lynelle Patton entered her Heavenly home on April 22, 2022.

She was born in 1960 in Gravette, AR., to Archie and Carol Evans.

She married Bill Patton on September1, 1979. An amazing mother and wife, her most cherished role was Nana to Brandt. To know Tammy was to love her and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her father, Archie Evans, and stepdad Ray Hoggatt.

Survivors include her husband Bill, of Decatur; mother Carol Hoggatt of Highfill; brother Dwayne Evans and wife Jeanetta of Highfill; son Blake Patton and wife Tammy; daughter Mindy Hunthrop and husband Justin, grandson Brandt Patton all of Rogers; four nephews and one niece, and several great nieces and nephews.

Howard N. Riggs

Howard N. Riggs, age 93, of Fayetteville, formerly of Siloam Springs, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville.

Howard was born on May 10, 1928 in Neosho, MO, the son of the late Wilbur and Charlotte Riggs. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 67 years, Johnnye Faye Riggs, and his brother, Marvin.

After high school, Howard proudly enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Later, he joined the Arkansas Army National Guard, retiring at the rank of Colonel after 30 years of service. His awards included WW II VM, Army Occupation (Japan), JSCM, HSM, MSM, ARCOM and Legion of Merit. At his retiring, he was the Chief of Staff for the Arkansas National Guard.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.

Howard is survived by three children, Steven Wayne Riggs and wife, Leanna of Rogers, Carol Ann Riggs of Fayetteville, and Paul Nathan Riggs of Springdale; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caring staff of Avenir Memory Care in Fayetteville, AR.

