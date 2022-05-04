Lady Panthers garner postseason honors

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team held its postseason celebration on Monday, April 25.
Several awards were handed out to the Lady Panthers, who finished the 2021-22 basketball season 17-10 overall, 8-6 in the 5A-West conference and advancing as the No. 3 seed to the Class 5A State Tournament.
The following awards were given out:
• Offense Award -- Mimo Jacklik
• Defense Award -- Faith Ellis, Cailee Johnson
• Most Improved Award -- Emily Keehn
• Ice Man Award -- Brooke Smith
• Heart and Hustle Award -- Brooke Ross
• Lady Panther Award -- Brooke Ross
• 5A-West All-Conference -- Mimo Jacklik, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith
• Class 5A All-State -- Brooke Ross.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Brooke Ross earned the Lady Panther Award for the 2021-22 basketball season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Mimo Jacklik (left) earned the Offense Award for the 2021-22 basketball season, while juniors Faith Ellis (middle) and Cailee Johnson both earned the Defense Award.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Brooke Ross garnered Class 5A All-State honors for the 2021-22 basketball season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Emily Keehn (left) earned the Most Improved Award for the 2021-22 basketball season, while junior Brooke Smith (middle) earned the Ice Man Award and junior Brooke Ross earned the Heart and Hustle Award.