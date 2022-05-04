Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Panthers garner postseason honors

by Graham Thomas | May 4, 2022 at 5:18 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs juniors (from left) Brooke Ross, Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Smith earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2021-22 season.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team held its postseason celebration on Monday, April 25.

Several awards were handed out to the Lady Panthers, who finished the 2021-22 basketball season 17-10 overall, 8-6 in the 5A-West conference and advancing as the No. 3 seed to the Class 5A State Tournament.

The following awards were given out:

• Offense Award -- Mimo Jacklik

• Defense Award -- Faith Ellis, Cailee Johnson

• Most Improved Award -- Emily Keehn

• Ice Man Award -- Brooke Smith

• Heart and Hustle Award -- Brooke Ross

• Lady Panther Award -- Brooke Ross

• 5A-West All-Conference -- Mimo Jacklik, Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith

• Class 5A All-State -- Brooke Ross.

  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Brooke Ross earned the Lady Panther Award for the 2021-22 basketball season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Mimo Jacklik (left) earned the Offense Award for the 2021-22 basketball season, while juniors Faith Ellis (middle) and Cailee Johnson both earned the Defense Award.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Brooke Ross garnered Class 5A All-State honors for the 2021-22 basketball season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Emily Keehn (left) earned the Most Improved Award for the 2021-22 basketball season, while junior Brooke Smith (middle) earned the Ice Man Award and junior Brooke Ross earned the Heart and Hustle Award.
  

Print Headline: Lady Panthers garner postseason honors

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT