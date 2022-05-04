Miller attends FBI Academy

Police Capt. Scott Miller attended the FBI Academy between October and December of 2021 and has brought those acquired skills to the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The National FBI Academy offers a 10-week all inclusive law enforcement training program for the top half of the top one percent of law enforcement officers to learn FBI tactics to help them police their communities better, Miller said. Four sessions a year are held by the FBI, Miller said.

Miller took courses in national security and counter terrorism, public speaking and communications, essential leadership in law enforcement, leading an at risk position and stress management, he said.

There were also breakout rooms and physical fitness, Miller said.

"I feel like I wrote more papers than I did in college," Miller said. "Some of the big take always were learning the avenues and resources collaborating with our local businesses, like Simmons and Gates, and providing security."

One example of this is how to combat computer hacks and ransom wear, Miller said. There were also social topics addressed at the FBI Academy, which included cultural and gender diversity, Miller said.

Miller's day began at 5 a.m. with breakfast followed by PT (physical training), he said. At 10 a.m. Miller started his classes which he would rotate until 5 p.m., Miller said.

After 5 p.m., Miller's class would have breakout sessions where classmates would have collaborations and guest speakers, he said. One famous guest speaker was Keith Beauchamp, a film director and civil rights activist, Miller said.

Beauchamp produced and directed a documentary about the murder of Emmett Till, a Black teenager killed in August of 1955, in Mississippi, Miller said.

There were also events held during the 10-week course, Miller said. One such event that Miller detailed was International Night, which included a silent auction for charity.

"Each of us took something from our home state and entered it into an auction for charitable organizations," Miller said.

The class raised a little over $20,000, Miller said.

FBI Director Christopher Ray spoke at Miller's graduation in December, Miller said. The captain said it was an effort just to get to the academy because of the coronavirus.

Miller said he waited a year-and-a-half to go because classes were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lastly, Miller said he feels honored to have been a part of the 280th session of the National FBI Academy.