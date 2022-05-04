OPINION: Job not finished for SSHS girls soccer

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team wrapped up a 5A-West Conference championship on Friday with a dominating 6-0 win at Russellville.

Siloam Springs won its 12th straight game and improved to 15-3 overall and 12-0 in the 5A-West, with two more games to go this week -- at Van Buren on Tuesday (results not available) and at Vilonia today.

As of this writing, the 12-game winning streak in conference play is a glittering achievement all the way around for the Lady Panthers, who will be the No. 1 seed from the West in the Class 5A State Tournament in El Dorado next week.

But the job is far from over. There is still work to be done.

It's been since 2018 since the Lady Panthers played for a state title. That was the last of the five straight championships Siloam Springs won, beginning in 2014.

In 2019 and 2021, the Lady Panthers were knocked out in the quarterfinal rounds by Searcy, both times by 1-0 scores. In 2019 it happened on Searcy's home field. In 2021, it happened on the Lady Panthers' home field.

Of course, everybody was knocked out in 2020 by the covid-19 pandemic.

Is this the year the Lady Panthers return to the pinnacle of state soccer in Arkansas?

I guess we'll find out in the coming weeks.

In soccer, goals are at a premium, but especially in the state tournament against really good teams. Again I reference the 1-0 losses to Searcy in 2019 and 2021. The Lady Panthers lost both those games because they couldn't score. This happens sometimes in the state playoffs.

I will say though that this Siloam Springs team seems to have more firepower than the last few years.

The Lady Panthers have scored 75 goals in 18 matches, for an average of more than four goals per match. They've got 62 goals in 12 conference games for an average of five per match.

Jetta Broquard is on a scoring rampage with 27 goals going into Tuesday at Van Buren. She also has 10 assists.

Halle Hernandez has 14 goals and five assists while Karen Flores has 11 goals and eight assists.

And Siloam Springs can defend. Led by Bethany Markovich, the Lady Panthers' defense has given up just three goals in conference play and 13 overall, and many of those came early in the season.

Certainly they'll get some tough opposition when they get down to El Dorado.

In the East, defending state champion Searcy is unbeaten in conference play and overall with only a tie to blemish their record. Jonesboro also is having a good season.

In the Central, records aren't as clear with several games not having been reported, but it stands to reason that Benton and Little Rock Christian will be teams to look out for.

In the South, Hot Springs Lakeside, which made the finals last year, and El Dorado are battling it out.

How bout from the West? I wouldn't count out Russellville or Greenbrier. Siloam Springs has beaten both schools handily twice now, but they are both capable of an upset.

The job is not finished for the Lady Panthers, but they're certainly a team capable of completing their mission.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.