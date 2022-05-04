Spring football underway for Panthers

Spring football is underway for the Siloam Springs Panthers, who went through their third practice out of 10 Monday at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers held two practices last week on Wednesday and Friday, and fifth-year coach Brandon Craig said the sessions were about what one would think during spring -- rough.

"We have a lot of kids that we're pushing in different areas," Craig said. "In spring ball, you're trying to get everybody reps. So it's not going to look great, but you're at least getting kids on the field and trying to get them some experience in practice and that's our goal, to get everybody some time."

The Panthers are scheduled to practice Wednesday and Friday of this week and two more times next. The Panthers will practice on May 16 and May 18 before holding a spring game on May 20 at Panther Stadium.

"We'd like to have a spring scrimmage/game to kind of wrap things up," Craig said. "Make it a little bit of excitement for the community, get our seventh, eighth and ninth kids involved if possible. We're just tyring to promote football as best we can throughout our community."

The Panthers are coming off a 1-9 season and 0-7 mark in the rugged 6A-West Conference.

The Panthers have several points of emphasis this spring.

Craig said the No. 1 priority is to find a quarterback to fill the void left by graduating senior Hunter Talley, who is a preferred walk-on at the University of Arkansas.

"We lost an all-state quarterback and trying to fill those shoes, we're having to really work hard to get guys ready to fill that position," Craig said. "It's hard to do right now beacuse we have so many other kids that play other sports, so we have to take what we can get right now. But that's a big point of emphasis."

Craig said rising sophomores Jackson Still, Gio Flores and senior Nick Driscoll will all be in the running at the position. However all three participate in other spring sports.

"Right now it's just take what we can get when we can get it," he said.

Craig said the offensive line will be another area the Panthers need to focus on, especially with the loss of graduating senior Jace Sutulovich, who signed with the Air Force Academy.

"Obviously offensive line, a bunch of fresh faces up there that we're trying to break in," Craig said. "Another area we're trying to get as many reps as possible."

Craig said the same is true for the defensive line.

"There's a lot of kids that haven't played before that we're trying to get reps, trying to get ready," he said. "But again it's spring football and we have other sports going on. We're going to be missing kids all the time. Just trying to get reps for the ones that are able to practice."

Craig said returning veterans line linebackers Stone Stephens and Dallion Miller, secondary personnel Daxton Moody and Anthony Sandoval, wide receivers Jonathon Graves and Driscoll and linemen Saul Urena and Justin Burton will need to be key players.

"Those are all guys that have contributed in the past," he said. "They're all guys that have played for us on Friday nights that have need to come back and have a bigger role and will need to help lead our team."

• • •

Craig said more than 90 Panthers helped volunteer at the Dogwood Festival on April 22-24.

The Panthers helped in various ways for the Chamber of Commerce in an effort to earn community service hours. Each player is expected to earn a certain amount of hours each year.

"We put in a ton of hours at the Dogwood," Craig said. "The kids did a great job. We had more than 90 kids participate, so it was really an awesome event for us. ... That's part of our mission is to be good servants of the community."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig looks on as offensive back run through drills during spring football practice at Panther Stadium on Monday.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Assistant coach Justin Wood gives instructions to Siloam Springs offensive linemen during spring football practice on Monday at Panther Stadium.

