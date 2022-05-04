Thomason, Nitz to wed May 15

Jack and Kim Thomason of Siloam Springs announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter Kailee Dawn Thomason to Lucas Kahre Nitz, both of Siloam Springs.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Dale and Dolly Brown of Colcord, Okla., and Allene Thomason and the late Duane "Pete" Thomason of Siloam Springs.

The prospective groom is the son of Brian and Marsha Nitz of Siloam Springs. He is the grandson of Paul and Helen Zoe Nitz and the late Deward and Maxine Bishop, all of Siloam Springs.

The bride-to-be is a senior at University of Arkansas majoring in Accounting and will continue on to the masters program this fall.

The prospective groom is employed at 279 Repair and Service in Hiwasse, Ark., as an automotive mechanic.

They plan to marry on May 15, 2022, at The Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm.