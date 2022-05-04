Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Thomason, Nitz to wed May 15

by From Staff Reports | May 4, 2022 at 5:23 a.m.
Photo submitted Kailee Dawn Thomason and Lucas Kahre Nitz, both of Siloam Springs, will marry on May 15, 2022.

Jack and Kim Thomason of Siloam Springs announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter Kailee Dawn Thomason to Lucas Kahre Nitz, both of Siloam Springs.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Dale and Dolly Brown of Colcord, Okla., and Allene Thomason and the late Duane "Pete" Thomason of Siloam Springs.

The prospective groom is the son of Brian and Marsha Nitz of Siloam Springs. He is the grandson of Paul and Helen Zoe Nitz and the late Deward and Maxine Bishop, all of Siloam Springs.

The bride-to-be is a senior at University of Arkansas majoring in Accounting and will continue on to the masters program this fall.

The prospective groom is employed at 279 Repair and Service in Hiwasse, Ark., as an automotive mechanic.

They plan to marry on May 15, 2022, at The Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm.

Print Headline: Thomason, Nitz to wed May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT