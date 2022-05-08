Arrests and citations

April 25

• Kelsey Paige Calcott, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Leroy David Ansaldo, 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tabitha Lorraine Thompson, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 26

• Michael Allen Coughran, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Scott Geoffrey Saylor, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Savannah Lee Davis, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property.

• Demetrus Deshay Shelley, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 27

• Elisa E Elmore, 34, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; assault - first degree; failure to appear.

• Pedro Angel Gonzales, 35, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• David Alan Peoples, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 28

• Rodney Dale Fletcher III, 2o, arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Ashley Nicole Mork, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Julie Yvonne Chmielewski, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt.

• Branden Alan Walker, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 29

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Makayla Breann Talley, 19, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

• David Allen Cox, 62, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• David Kyle Madewell, 21, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; revocation of. probation.

• Gary Walter Appleby, 78, cited in connection with leaving the scene of an accident.

• Darien Kade Hebison, 21, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- second degree/risk of physical injury; interference with emergency communications first degree.

April 30

• Crystal Marie Pruitt, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Skylar Nichole Rodgers, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property; failure to appear.

• Nicholas Shane Lockhart, 27, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

May 1

• Wilson Ray Dorle-McKinney, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Marie Craighead, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Amanda Marie Parmain, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Christopher Dale Lewellen, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.