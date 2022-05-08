Boys basketball celebrates season with awards

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team held its postseason award banquet at Camp Siloam on Monday, May 2.

Several awards were handed out to the Panthers, who finished the season with a 20-7 overall record and 12-2 mark in the 5A-West Conference. The Panthers were the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West in the Class 5A State Tournament, where they were defeated in the opening round against Sylvan Hills 47-39.

Awards handed out included:

• 5A-West All-Conference -- Dalton Newman, Josh Stewart, Nate Vachon and Carter Winesburg

• Class 5A All-State -- Josh Stewart and Nate Vachon

• Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game -- Josh Stewart, Tim Stewart (coach)

• Take Charge Award -- Dalton Newman

• Most Valuable Player -- Josh Stewart

• Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Award -- Jedi Hunter

• Panther Award -- Caden Pharr.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior basketball player Josh Stewart (left) was selected to play for the West All-Stars in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Game. Panthers head coach Tim Stewart was named to the West coaching staff. The game will be played June 24 at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.



Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Nate Vachon (left) and senior Josh Stewart earned Class 5A All-State recognition for the 2021-22 basketball season.



Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior basketball player Jedi Hunter earned the Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Award for the 2021-22 season.



Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior basketball player Caden Pharr received the Panther Award for the 2021-22 season.



Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Dalton Newman earned the Take Charge Award for the 2021-22 basketball season.

