City directors green light permit to Schlotzsky’s

City directors unanimously approved Resolution 25-22 concerning a significant development permit for a Schlotzsky's during Tuesday's city board meeting.

Schlotzsky's is looking to construct a 1,808-square foot restaurant with a drive through facility, which will be located at 400 Highway 412 West between Walgreens and Zips Car Wash.

The planning commission reviewed the permit during the April 12 meeting and approved the permit by a vote of 7-0.

There were no public comments regarding Schlotzsky's. Director Carol Smiley asked if the owners of Schlotzsky's had to file a variance request for their speaker.

Senior Planner Ben Rhoads told Smiley that Plaza Street Fund 234 LLC, the owner of the future restaurant, filed a lot split permit separating an adjacent empty field that will separate Schlotzsky's from a residential area located to the south of the property.

The lot split permit was approved with the consent agenda at the same meeting.

City directors also voted on and heard the following items:

Presentation

• Presentation by Mayor Judy Nation to City Clerk Renea Ellis in honor of Professional Municipal Clerks Week.

Consent agenda

• Meeting minutes for the board goals workshop on April 14.

• Meeting minutes for the city board meeting on April 19.

• Contract for a city-wide three year janitorial contract with CORVUS Janitorial Services in the amount of $192,809.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 21500 Davidson Road.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 400 Highway 412 West.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 3000 to 4000 block of South Elm Street.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 800 block of East Central Street.

• Dedication of utility easements for 799 South Lincoln Street.

• Dedication of utility easements for 209 and 215 West Tahlequah Street.

• Dedication of utility easements for 305 East Tahlequah Street and 522 North Madison Street.

• Purchase of submersible mixers for the wastewater division from JCI Industries Inc. in the amount of $106,619.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-10 regarding service extension fees on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-12 concerning the rezoning of the 2600 block of North Country Club Road and the 1900 block of Brashears Road from I-1 (Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway commercial) and R-2 (Residential medium) on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 24-22 regarding a special use development permit for 130 Dogwood Place.

• Resolution 26-22 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for the 2500 block of South Waukesha Road.

• Resolution 27-22 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the 600 to 700 block of East Lake Francis Drive.

Staff reports

• March financials.

• Administrator's report.