East Main Street Redesign meeting to be held Thursday.

City staff will hold a public input meeting to review the proposed East Main Street improvements from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

The meeting will be a drop-in-style meeting, which means people don't have to show up at 6 p.m. sharp to give input, according to a post on the city's website. The East Main Street corridor, which leads into historic downtown, is need of upgrades such as curb and gutter, sidewalks and more, the post states.

Originally, East Main Street was addressed in the 2014 Connectivity and Downtown Master Plan, the post states. City directors approved a contract for planning, surveying, design, bidding and construction administrative services in late 2018, the post states.

Crafton Tull, a firm that specializes in civil engineering, surveying, architecture, landscape architecture, and planning is charged with overseeing the project, the post states.

Hundreds of city residents previously participated in the design process through public design meetings, "walk shops," small group meetings property owner meetings and steering committee meetings, the post states.

Residents wishing to email feedback about the proposed design may do so by emailing [email protected]