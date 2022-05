Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Mayor Judy Nation (left) presents City Clerk Renea Ellis a proclamation for Professional Municipal Clerk Week, which occurred from May 1-7.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Mayor Judy Nation (left) presents City Clerk Renea Ellis a proclamation for Professional Municipal Clerk Week, which occurred from May 1-7.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Mayor Judy Nation (left) presents City Clerk Renea Ellis a proclamation for Professional Municipal Clerk Week, which occurred from May 1-7.