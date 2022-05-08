Lady Panthers’ season ends with sweep loss at Vilonia

The Siloam Springs softball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday with a pair of losses, 10-0 and 14-7, at Vilonia in 5A-west Conference action.

The Lady Panthers end their season with a 5-22 overall record and 1-13 mark in 5A-West Conference play.

Vilonia scored six runs in the second inning of Game 1 to roll out to a big lead. The Lady Eagles (14-7, 10-4) added two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings to earn the run-rule victory.

Vilonia's Hope Johnson had two hits and three RBIs, while Lydia Toll had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Emily Stout two hits and two runs. Ralyn Kelley had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run, while Bre Phillips and Dita Porterfield each had a hit, run and two RBIs.

Johnson fired a five-inning complete game in the pitching circle with six strikeouts.

Aubree Dry had the only hit of the game for Siloam Springs.

The Lady Panthers got their offense going in Game 2, but not after falling behind 6-0 when Vilonia scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Siloam Springs answered with four runs in the second, but Vilonia scored six more in the third and one in the fourth to go up 13-4.

Siloam Springs came back with three runs in the fifth inning to get within 13-7. Vilonia scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to set the final score.

Johnson had three hits and three RBIs and two runs scored for Vilonia, while Stout had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Lydia Toll and Kelley had two hits and two RBIs. Emma Sowell and Grace Barnett had two hits apiece, with Sowell scoring two runs with an RBI and Barnett one run scored.

Josie Samarin led Siloam Springs with two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Dry had a hit, run and two RBIs. Hannah Mather had two hits and a run, while Aspeyn Downing had a hit, run and RBI. Hilarie Buffington and Morgan Williamson each scored runs with Williamson also notching a hit and Jaelynn Avery had an RBI.