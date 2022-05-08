Lady Panthers wrap up undefeated conference mark

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team wrapped up an undefeated conference schedule with two wins this past week, 7-0 at Van Buren on Tuesday and 6-0 at Vilonia on Wednesday.

The Lady Panthers improved to 17-3 overall and 14-0 in the 5A-West Conference.

Siloam Springs will be the No. 1 seed from the 5A-West Conference in the Class 5A State Tournament, which begins Thursday in El Dorado.

Siloam Springs 6, Vilonia 0

Abby Ballesteros scored two goals as the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Eagles on Wednesday in the final match of the regular season.

Ellen Slater got the scoring started with an assist from Anna Wleklinski in the sixth minute.

Ballesteros scored her first goal with Halle Hernandez on the assist in the 15th minute.

Ballesteros scored again in the 21st minute with the assist to Shelby Smith for a 3-0 lead.

Jetta Broquard scored her team-leading 28th goal with 12:04 remaining in the first half for a 4-0 halftime lead and Emily Keehn had the assist.

Addison Pilcher scored to open the second half on an assist from Ariella Vogus, and Pilcher assisted on Isabella Anglin's goal to set the final score.

Siloam Springs 7, Van Buren 0

Halle Hernandez had a hat trick, bringing her season total to 17 goals.

Anglin, Ballesteros, Faith Ellis and Yoceline Gomez each added goals for the Lady Panthers.