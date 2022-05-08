Planning commission to hear Somerset Addition final plat

Planning commissioners will hear the final plat development permit for the Somerset Addition during Tuesday's planning commission meeting.

The applicant, Bar & Shield Development LLC, wants to finalize Phase I of the Somerset Addition, according to a staff report prepared by senior planner Ben Rhoads on April 12. This item will be reviewed by the city board of directors on June 7, the report states.

On July 19, 2019, the preliminary plat development permit went before the planning commission followed by the city board on Aug. 6, 2019, the report states.

City directors approved the ordinance with directors Marla Sappington, Lesa Rissler and Bob Coleman voting against the preliminary plat development permit, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019.

Residents near the Somerset Addition expressed concerns related to increased traffic and the conditions of East Kenwood Street at the time, the article states.

On April 29, a letter was sent to the city from project manager Allen Deaver PE. The letter gave a brief summary of the discrepancy between the plans submitted for the preliminary plat and the ones being reviewed for the final plat.

Changes include shifting the stormwater detention pond to better serve the subdivision from a drainage standpoint along with providing more room for future lot development in Phase II, the letter states.

The planning commission will also review and vote on the following items:

• Regular meeting minutes from the April 12 meeting.

Development permits

• Special use development permit for 415 S. Maxwell St. This item will go before the city board on June 7.

• Special use development permit for 200 S. College St. This item will go before the city board on June 7.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update for April 2022.

Staff approved permits

• Lot consolidation development permit for 215 W. Tahlequah. St. This item went before the city board for easements on May 3.

• Lot split development permit for the 2700 to 3000 block of South Waukesha Road. This item went before the city board for easements on May 3.

• Lot line adjustment permit for the south of the 23000 block of Raines Road. No easements required.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 2700 and 2750 E. Kenwood St.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 305 E. Tahlequah St. and 522 N. Madison St. This item went before the city board for easements on May 3.