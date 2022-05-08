SSHS baseball wins final game of season

The Siloam Springs baseball team held off a Vilonia rally to pick up a victory in the final game of the season Wednesday night at Vilonia.

After watching Vilonia rally for a 10-5 victory in Game 1, the Panthers held on for a 4-3 win in Game 2.

Siloam Springs finishes the season with a 12-16 record overall and 4-10 mark in the rugged 5A-West Conference.

Freshman Wyatt Pennington worked a complete game for the victory in Game 2, allowing five hits, two walks, three runs (two earned) and striking out seven Eagles.

The Panthers gave Pennington a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Christian Ledeker singled to open the game, stole second base, moved to third on a Pennington groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by J.P. Wills.

Siloam Springs added another run in the third to go up 2-0 when Ledeker reached on an error, stole second again and reached third on an error. He scored on another sacrifice fly from Wills.

Siloam Springs went ahead 3-0 in the fifth when Pennington doubled, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch.

Vilonia answered with a run in the fifth, but Siloam Springs went ahead 4-1 with a run in the sixth.

Landon Fain was hit by a pitch, stole second base, advanced to third and scored on an error.

The Eagles (2-25, 2-12) scored two in the sixth to pull within 4-3.

Pennington pitched a scoreless seventh for the Panthers to secure the season-ending victory.

"It was a good ending to the season," said head coach Alan Hardcastle.

Vilonia 10, Siloam Springs 5

Christian Ledeker hit a two-run home run to put the Panthers in front 5-3 in the top of the sixth inning, but Vilonia answered with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to win Game 1.

Ledeker finished with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Nolan Wills had two hits and three runs. JP Wills and Jacob Gilbert had RBIs for the Panthers.

Gilbert allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings of work. Ledekeder took the loss with four runs allowed, while Pennington also worked in the sixth inning.