Sutulovich repeats at state champ in shot put

Jace Sutulovich won the state championship in the shot put and finished runner-up in the discus at the Class 5A State Track meet in Van Buren.

Sutulovich repeated as 5A champion in the shot put at 52 feet, 10 inches.

"It was a great competition and I had a lot of fun competing against that group of guys," Sutulovich said. "There where some really solid throwers and athletes in the competition. My best throw was the last of the competition and I hit a mark of 52-10. The throw was well short of a PR (personal record) but it was enough to get the job done and get me the opportunity to go and compete next week at the Meet of Champions, and to try and chase another PR."

In the discus, Sutulovich threw a mark of 143-7, finishing second to El Dorado's Takoi Steward, who threw a mark of 144-4.

Sutulovich will compete in both the shot and discus at the Meet of Champions on Wednesday.

"Huge thanks to Coach (Henry) Janes for coaching me these last six years and helping me to achieve my goals in this sport," Sutulovich said. "And also thanks to Coach (Brandon) Craig for giving me some extra coaching on the weekends! I got one more run and I'm hoping to finish it with two PRs."

Malachi Becan finished 13th in the 200-meter dash at 23.32.

Silas Tugwell placed 15th in the triple jump at 38-9.

The Panthers' 4x200-meter relay team of Tugwell, Jonathon Graves, Danilo Pozo and Becan finished ninth overall at 1:33.02.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Wilson Cunningham, Pozo, Becan and Marcus Molina was disqualified for throwing a baton, according to official results on ar.milesplit.com.

Esther Norwood finished 12th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.49.

Norwood took 12th place in the triple jump with a mark of 32-9.75.

Avah Duncan finished 15th in the discus with a throw of 72-10.

The Lady Panthers' 4x400-meter relay team of Norwood, Jaclyn Weilnau, Bailey Church and Jeri Roy finished 14th with a time of 4:36.98.

El Dorado won the 5A state team titles with 116 points in the girls division and 112 points in the boys division.