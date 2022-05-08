Womack visits Panther Wellness Clinic, intermediate school

U.S. Representative Steve Womack visited Siloam Springs Intermediate School and toured the Panther Wellness Clinic on Thursday.

Womack, who is on a district work period, was invited to tour the clinic by Dr. Gary Berner, the chief medical officer from Community Clinic.

The congressman said he makes the rounds during the work period and visits things that are important to his work as a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.

Tiffany Hansen, the coordinator for the Panther Health and Wellness Clinic and Bright Futures, showed Womack the clinic and explained about the services offered by the clinic along with Evelene Bible, the advanced practice registered nurse for Community Clinic which provides medical care for students.

While touring the clinic, Womack also saw the work done at Bright Futures, which provides resources to meet the basic needs of students. Hansen explained how it is easier for students to be successful in school when their needs are met.

"There's no doubt in today's environment that healthcare remains an extremely important piece of it," Womack said. "How it relates to student health and student progression is very important. These are tough times right now."

Assistant Superintendent Amy Carter said Womack learned a lot about what the clinic and Bright Futures has to offer.

"I think it could provide help for the clinic," Carter said. "It could even provide the opportunity for more grants for even other locations throughout Arkansas to be able to receive them."

Berner said they are very excited to host Womack in order to highlight the clinic's unique relationship between the clinic and the Siloam Springs school district.

"After Congressman Womack's visit, I certainly feel there was increased recognition of the depth of our services," Berner said. "We share the same goal, working diligently to improve and positively affect lives in NWA."

Following his visit to the clinic and Bright Futures, Womack visited a couple of classes where he interacted with the students and answered questions.

"I'm very impressed with what we have here and it's good to see it with my own eyes," Womack said.