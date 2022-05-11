Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kindergarten teacher Carol Graham (center) poses with Assistant Principal Brandy Fox and Superintendent Jody Wiggins on Friday at Northside Elementary. Graham won the Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health 2022 Mental Health Champion Award for elementary school teachers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kindergarten teacher Carol Graham (center) poses with Assistant Principal Brandy Fox and Superintendent Jody Wiggins on Friday at Northside Elementary. Graham won the Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health 2022 Mental Health Champion Award for elementary school teachers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kindergarten teacher Carol Graham (center) poses with Assistant Principal Brandy Fox and Superintendent Jody Wiggins on Friday at Northside Elementary. Graham won the Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health 2022 Mental Health Champion Award for elementary school teachers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kindergarten teacher Carol Graham (left), receives the Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health 2022 Mental Health Champion Award from Luke Jackson, a counselor and member of the outreach team at Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health for elementary school teachers. Graham won the award for going above and beyond for her students, Jackson said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kindergarten teacher Carol Graham (left), receives the Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health 2022 Mental Health Champion Award from Luke Jackson, a counselor and member of the outreach team at Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health for elementary school teachers. Graham won the award for going above and beyond for her students, Jackson said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kindergarten teacher Carol Graham (left), receives the Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health 2022 Mental Health Champion Award from Luke Jackson, a counselor and member of the outreach team at Ozark Guidance/Arisa Health for elementary school teachers. Graham won the award for going above and beyond for her students, Jackson said.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]