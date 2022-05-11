Herald-Leader obituaries for May 11, 2022

James 'Jim' Ray

James "Jim" Ray, 71, of Maysville, Ark., died May 5, 2022, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, Ark.

He was born Feb. 28, 1951 to parents Bill and Gail Ray in Sherman, N.Y.

He is preceded in death by his parents, stepdaughter Michelle Burrow, and two grandsons, Joshua and Luke Burrow.

He is survived by wife B.J. of Maysville; two sons, Mike Burrow, and Rick Burrow and wife Kay; two daughters, Kim Burrow, and Scarlett Stone and husband Richard; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and many other loved ones.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Maysville Bible Church with graveside services following at at Maysville Cemetery.

Pastor Jim Starr officiated the services.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.