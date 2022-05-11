Ready to greet the future

Photo submitted

Caitlyn Aversman is all smiles as she poses for a picture in front of the fountain in front of the Chapel of the Ozarks at John Brown University. Aversman graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Science.

Photo submitted

Caitlyn Aversman is all smiles as she poses for a picture in front of the fountain in front of the Chapel of the Ozarks at John Brown University. Aversman graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Science.

Photo submitted

Caitlyn Aversman is all smiles as she poses for a picture in front of the fountain in front of the Chapel of the Ozarks at John Brown University. Aversman graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Science.

Photo submitted

Graduates and families gather on campus following the spring commencement on Saturday at John Brown University. According to a press release from JBU, the college awarded degrees to 203 students in traditional undergraduate, 15 in online undergraduate programs and 63 students in in graduate programs.

Photo submitted

Graduates and families gather on campus following the spring commencement on Saturday at John Brown University. According to a press release from JBU, the college awarded degrees to 203 students in traditional undergraduate, 15 in online undergraduate programs and 63 students in in graduate programs.

Photo submitted

Graduates and families gather on campus following the spring commencement on Saturday at John Brown University. According to a press release from JBU, the college awarded degrees to 203 students in traditional undergraduate, 15 in online undergraduate programs and 63 students in in graduate programs.

Photo submitted

Jaiden Fritz proudly displays his degree following the spring commencement ceremony on Saturday at John Brown University. Fritz received his bachelors degree in Kinesiology.

Photo submitted

Jaiden Fritz proudly displays his degree following the spring commencement ceremony on Saturday at John Brown University. Fritz received his bachelors degree in Kinesiology.

Photo submitted

Jaiden Fritz proudly displays his degree following the spring commencement ceremony on Saturday at John Brown University. Fritz received his bachelors degree in Kinesiology.

Graduates and families gather on campus following the spring commencement on Saturday at John Brown University. According to a press release from JBU, the college awarded degrees to 203 students in traditional undergraduate, 15 in online undergraduate programs and 63 students in in graduate programs.

