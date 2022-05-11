Rippy announces resignation from girls basketball

Siloam Springs girls basketball coach Tim Rippy submitted his resignation last week after nine seasons on the Lady Panthers' bench.

Rippy's resignation won't become official until the school board meeting on May 17, but he went ahead and told the team on Friday, he said.

"Obviously I wanted to tell the team all at once, which led to the timing of Friday," Rippy said. "With half my team leaving to go to soccer state tournament on Wednesday, I didn't want to disrupt any of that and get it out of the way out on a Friday to where they had the weekend to process. I figured I was going to have to tell them soon."

Rippy said he is looking at spending more time with his family with kids ages 2, 6 and 10.

"The number of activities I was having to miss each and every year led to us evaluating and deciding this is what's best for our family," Rippy said.

Rippy said he hopes to continue to teach but he is unsure as to where that will be at the moment.

Also on Friday, longtime assistant coach Janet Moore announced she was retiring.

"It was definitely emotional for all of us involved," Rippy said. "Tears were shed both ways, lots of tears shed over the weekend. It's hard."

The Lady Panthers are coming off a 17-10 season in 2021-22 where they advanced to the state basketball tournament for the first time since 2018.

A strong junior class featuring all-state post Brooke Ross and all-conference guards Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Smith and a host of other returners is scheduled to be back for next season.

"Obviously the timing, I would love to have delayed it another year or so, but at the same time I'm at peace because deep down inside I know the timing needed to be now," Rippy said. "I know they're going to be OK. Theyve'got all the pieces in place to do great things. I know that they can do that with or without me. There will be other leaders that can step in and get the job done."

Rippy has been coaching girls basketball the last 23 seasons, he said, including the last 19 in public schools.

"This is all I've known, so it's a huge change," he said.

Rippy came to Siloam Springs from Gentry in the spring of 2013. His first season -- 2013-14 -- the Lady Panthers went 18-10 overall.

His second year in 2014-15, Siloam Springs went 18-12 and advanced to the Class 6A state finals, where they lost a close game to Greenwood.

"That 2015 run was a lot of fun," Rippy said. "It's the one time as a head coach to coach in state championship game. It brought a lot of great memories. I think fondly of that team."

Overall, Rippy is 113-137 in nine seasons at Siloam Springs. The Lady Panthers have gone 32-18 the past two seasons.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to coach the last nine years," he said. "There have been a lot of great people that helped me. We've developed life long friendships."

Rippy said Moore, who's been an assistant at Siloam Springs for the last 22 years, will be especially missed. She's been in coaching for 30 years overall.

"In the nine years I've been here, it's been amazing to have someone at your side that you completely trust," he said. "That's the biggest thing as a head coach what you want from your assistant. It's loyalty, it's trust and you know they have your back and the back of the program. With coach Moore you know she's always going to suggest what is best for the team and what's best for our program right now. She has that big picture and not everybody has that in mind."