Six athletes participate in signing ceremony

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Lucas Junkermann (first row, center) poses with his parents Rosemary and Kelly Junkermann as well as SSHS tennis coach Clay Taylor (top row, left to right) and former head coach Scott Wright on Monday at the sports scholarship signings at Siloam Springs High School. Junkermann signed to play tennis at Hendrix College in Conway.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

JP Wills (center) poses with his parents Josh and Emilee Wills on Monday at the sports scholarship signings at Siloam Springs High School. Wills will play baseball at North Arkansas Community College in Harrison.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Josh Stewart (center) poses with his parents Julie Stewart and Siloam Springs basketball coach Tim Stewart on Monday at the sports scholarship signings at Siloam Springs High School. Josh Stewart signed to play basketball at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kami Hulbert (center) poses with her parents Arthur and Janet Hulbert on Monday at the sports scholarship signings at Siloam Springs High School. Kami Hulbert signed to cheer for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Hilarie Buffington (center) poses with her parents Rebecca and Tony Buffington on Monday during the sports scholarship signings at Siloam Springs High School. Hilarie Buffington signed to play softball at Ecclesia College in Springdale.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Jacob Gilbert (center) poses with his parents Allan and Brenda Gilbert on Monday at the sports scholarship signings at Siloam Springs High School. Gilbert signed to play baseball at North Arkansas Community College in Harrison.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n m[email protected]

